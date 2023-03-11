CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » ‘Land For Jobs’ Case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Summoned by CBI For Questioning
1-MIN READ

‘Land For Jobs’ Case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Summoned by CBI For Questioning

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The CBI summons come after the federal agency recently questioned Tejashwi Yadav’s parents earlier (File Photo: PTI)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was earlier called in for questioning on March 4, but he had not appeared before the CBI, following which a fresh date has now been given for Saturday, officials said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the alleged ‘land for jobs’ scam case, according to officials.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is yet to arrive for the questioning that was scheduled for forenoon today.

The summons come after the federal agency recently questioned Tejashwi’s parents - RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

The case pertains to employments allegedly given in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, according to officials.

Tags:
  1. bihar
  2. Lalu Prasad Yadav
  3. land-for-jobs scam
  4. RJD
  5. Tejashwi Yadav
