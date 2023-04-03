Land Scam: Chennai Lawyer Detained for Attempting to Seize Madras High Court-controlled Property

A woman lawyer has been detained by police in Chennai over alleged property theft of land supervised by the Madras High Court.

According to reports, the Madras High Court is presently in control of a 22-acre vacant plot of land that stretches from Otteri Varadhammal Garden to the rear of Chennai Purasaiwakkam Abirami Theater. The land was purchased by Kandasamy Naidu for the education of underprivileged students after India gained independence in 1947. The land was specifically bought to benefit students’ education, and after Naidu’s death, he left a Will directing that it be managed by the government under the name ‘Trust of Madras’. The location is currently managed by the Trust of Tamil Nadu, which operates under the direct supervision of the High Court, led by the District Judge.

In 2017, a 40-year-old lawyer named Rejila Sri from Kolathur in Chennai filed a lawsuit in the lower court of the Madras High Court. She claimed that her grandmother, Mariammal, had bequeathed a 2.4-acre land in the Varadhammal Garden area to her during the division of her property, and alleged that some individuals had encroached upon it. Additionally, the lawyer was reportedly granted an order in her favor.

However, it has been claimed that Rejila Sri attempted to register the land documents in her name with the revenue department based on the court order, and in doing so, usurped the land owned by the Kandasamy Naidu Trust.

As a result, the Administrator General and Official Assignee of the Madras High Court, Raju, filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office as the land owned by the Kandasamy Naidu Trust is managed by the Madras High Court. Following the complaint, a case was initiated and an investigation was conducted by the Land Fraud Prevention Unit of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai. The inquiry revealed that the lawyer had allegedly stolen the land in 2006 by creating a fake document that purported to have been written by her grandmother, Mariammal.

According to police, Sri took advantage of the fact that many individuals were encroaching upon the lands owned by the Kandasamy Naidu Trust, and was preparing to purchase the land by suing those who were encroaching and claiming it as their property.

A case has been registered against Sri, her grandmother Mariammal, and her late aunt Naga Ratnam. Subsequently, following an investigation into the matter, the Central Crime Branch police detained Rejila Sri, while clarifying that her aunt Naga Ratnam had passed away earlier.

Additionally, the Chennai Egmore Judge rejected Rejila Sri’s bail request and the case is currently being investigated by the Land Fraud Prevention Division of the Central Crime Branch.

(With Inputs from Anbarasan)

