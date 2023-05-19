'Landing' in NIA Net: 2 Wanted Aides of Terrorist Arshdeep Held At Delhi Airport | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two wanted associates of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh Dalla.

The duo — Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, and Amritk Singh, both hailing from Punjab — was nabbed in an early morning operation, as they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Manila, Philippines, where they have been living.

The NIA court in Delhi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them in a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India.

They also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and also smuggled arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border.

LINKED TO KTF, PEETA

The accused had been working for designated terrorist Dalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India, said NIA sources.

In association with another wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, they had been allegedly involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.

They were also allegedly part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit.

The accused used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and threaten them into parting with huge amounts, said NIA sources.

If the identified targets refused, their homes and other premises would be fired at by the accused’s India-based associates.

The arrests were part of the NIA’s continuous crackdown on individual terrorists and terrorist outfits engaged in a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition, explosives etc, and raise funds for carrying out terrorist acts on the Indian soil.