Landmine Exploded Near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 10:55 IST

Jammu, India

The landmine exploded around 4 am amid incessant rains near the Khokhri post in Terwan village of the Degwar area (Representative image/Shutterstock)

The landmine exploded around 4 am amid incessant rains near the Khokhri post in Terwan village of the Degwar area (Representative image/Shutterstock)

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into the Indian side from across the border

A landmine exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in the early hours of Saturday but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

The landmine exploded around 4 am amid incessant rains near the Khokhri post in Terwan village of the Degwar area, the officials said.

They said Army troops immediately conducted a search of the area but nothing was found.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into the Indian side from across the border. The mines sometimes go off after getting washed away by rains or forest fires.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
