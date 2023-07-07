CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Landslide Hits Amarnath Yatra Track; None Hurt
1-MIN READ

Landslide Hits Amarnath Yatra Track; None Hurt

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 18:58 IST

Srinagar, India

There has been no loss of life due to the landslide but the pilgrimage trail has been blocked. (Representative Image/PTI)



The landslide was reported near Rail Patri along the track on the Baltal-holy cave axis, they said, adding that as an impact, the pilgrimage trail was blocked

A landslide hit the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra track on Friday following heavy rains in the area, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The landslide was reported near Rail Patri along the track on the Baltal-holy cave axis, they said, adding that as an impact, the pilgrimage trail was blocked.

No one was hurt as the yatra was suspended this morning following heavy rains in the area, they said.

Most of the areas in the Kashmir valley received rain on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
