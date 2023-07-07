Landslide Hits Amarnath Yatra Track; None Hurt

A landslide hit the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra track on Friday following heavy rains in the area, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The landslide was reported near Rail Patri along the track on the Baltal-holy cave axis, they said, adding that as an impact, the pilgrimage trail was blocked.

No one was hurt as the yatra was suspended this morning following heavy rains in the area, they said.

Most of the areas in the Kashmir valley received rain on Friday.