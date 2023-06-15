CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Landslides Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; Clearance Work on
1-MIN READ

Landslides Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; Clearance Work on

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:35 IST

Banihal, India

Intermittent shooting of stones from the hillock hampered the restoration of stranded traffic till 11 am, the officials said.(Representative image)

Intermittent shooting of stones from the hillock hampered the restoration of stranded traffic till 11 am, the officials said.(Representative image)

The landslide struck the 270-km highway near Cafeteria Morh around 1 am, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country

Traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway Thursday following a landslide near Ramban town, traffic department officials said.

The landslide struck the 270-km highway near Cafeteria Morh around 1 am, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said.

They said the mouth of an under-construction tunnel was also blocked by the debris. The tunnel is being constructed to bypass the problematic stretch and is expected to be completed by next year.

After the landslide, the concerned agency working on the four-lane highway project immediately pressed men and machines and managed to clear the road of the major debris.

However, intermittent shooting of stones from the hillock hampered the restoration of stranded traffic till 11 am, the officials said.

No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning, the officials said, adding the traffic will be restored once the stranded vehicles are cleared.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 15, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 14:35 IST