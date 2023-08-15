'Lappu Sa Sachin, Jhingur Sa Ladka': Seema Haider's Neighbour in Legal Trouble Over 'Insulting' Remarks

Seema Haider’s neighbour Mithilesh Bhati has landed in legal trouble over her ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ remark about the Pakistani national’s husband Sachin Meena. Seema’s lawyer warned Bhati of a defamation case, saying such “insults" will not be tolerated.

Calling her remark an insult to every husband, Seema’s lawyer, AP Singh said he is preparing for legal action against Bhati. “In a diverse country like ours, insults based on skin colour and physical attributes will not be tolerated. We are planning to take legal action against the woman,” the lawyer said, as reported by India Today.

However, Bhati defended her remark, saying she got angry and those words slipped from her mouth. She also said she did not insult anyone.

In one of her media interactions, Bhati said, “Sachin…Kya hai Sachin me. Lappu sa Sachin ha. Bolna use aave na. Bolta vo hai na…jhingur sa ladka.”

“The worst she can say is no"She: pic.twitter.com/q1mq8Ui21m— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 19, 2023

The remark by Bhati turned her into an internet sensation overnight. People across the web have transformed her quirky monologue into an endless series of hilarious memes and jokes, placing her in various absurd scenarios.

Renowned composer Yashraj Mukhate has added his own melodic twist to this woman’s comical outburst. Mukhate, celebrated for crafting musical renditions from viral videos and dialogues that capture attention on social media, worked his magic on this meme as well. He shared his version of the song on Instagram. The video commences with him weaving a tune from the woman’s dialogue, with “Kya Hai Sachin Mein” becoming the cornerstone of his musical arrangement. He even lends his vocals to the tune.

Who is Seema Haider?

30-year-old Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, crossed over to India illegally in May to be with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

Seema, a mother of four children was married to Ghulam Haider, who currently resides in Saudi Arabia. She left her home country and crossed the border into India illegally along with her four children, all aged below seven years, in a bus via Nepal on May 13.

Haider said she had come to live with his Indian lover Sachin Meena who stays in Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

Seema, left her home and husband for Sachin, and says she wants to spend her whole life with Sachin and does not want to go back to Pakistan.

However, she was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.