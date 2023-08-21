'Lashkar' Top Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday. One of the militants killed is believed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top commander.

The encounter took place in the Larrow - Parigam area. Forces received intelligence about militants’ movement in the Parigam village, following which the forces launched this operation.

The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X, “Encounter has started in Larrow - Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow."

Previously, on August 5, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Officials had said that the encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the Army and the police at Gundha-Khawa village in the Budhal area following the intelligence about terrorists being present in the area.

A day before, on August 4, three Indian Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam.

This incident took place after a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area in the Kulgam district.

Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the security forces, who then retaliated.