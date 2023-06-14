CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Law Commission Seeks Views of Public, Religious Organisations to Examine Uniform Civil Code
1-MIN READ

Law Commission Seeks Views of Public, Religious Organisations to Examine Uniform Civil Code

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 19:41 IST

Delhi, India

The commission has given 30 days time to present views before it. (File photo/ANI)

UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion

The Law Commission of India on Wednesday invited views of general public and recognised religious organisations to examine the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The commission has given 30 days time to present views before it.

UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws.

Goa is the only state in India that has a uniform civil code. It has been following the Portuguese Civil Code 1867, which is also called Uniform Civil Code.

After its liberation from Portuguese rule, the UCC survived through Section 5(1) of the Goa, Daman and Diu Administration Act, 1962.

first published:June 14, 2023, 19:34 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 19:41 IST