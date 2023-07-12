CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » India » Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member 'Commando' Arrested by Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force
1-MIN READ

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member 'Commando' Arrested by Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 05:12 IST

Chandigarh, India

The accused, linked to Bishnoi gang, has as a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

The accused, linked to Bishnoi gang, has as a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab's anti-gangster task force makes a major breakthrough by arresting Randhir Singh, a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

In a major breakthrough, Punjab’s anti-gangster task force on Tuesday arrested a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a pistol and some live cartridges on him.

“In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang,” Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

“He was tasked by his handlers Goldy Brar & Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately to harm specific targets. Further, he was assigned by Bhagwanpuria to help escape his jailed associate from police custody during court appearance,” said DGP.

A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Randhir Singh, he said, adding, his arrest has averted some “sensational crimes” from happening in Punjab and Haryana.

“One pistol along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused. Arrest of Commando has averted sensational crimes in Punjab & Haryana. @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to eradicate crime as per vision of CM Bhagwant Mann," Singh said in another tweet.

Bishnoi, 30, is said to be involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi is currently in custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He has been accused of a number of crimes, including murder, extortion, and arms smuggling.

Tags:
  1. punjab
first published:July 12, 2023, 05:10 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 05:12 IST