Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member 'Commando' Arrested by Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force

In a major breakthrough, Punjab’s anti-gangster task force on Tuesday arrested a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a pistol and some live cartridges on him.

“In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang,” Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

“He was tasked by his handlers Goldy Brar & Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately to harm specific targets. Further, he was assigned by Bhagwanpuria to help escape his jailed associate from police custody during court appearance,” said DGP.

A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Randhir Singh, he said, adding, his arrest has averted some “sensational crimes” from happening in Punjab and Haryana.

Bishnoi, 30, is said to be involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi is currently in custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He has been accused of a number of crimes, including murder, extortion, and arms smuggling.