Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Ritik Boxer Nabbed from Nepal Border, Brought to Rajasthan

A Jaipur Police team arrested Ritik Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, from the Nepal border, an official said on Monday.

Boxer had claimed responsibility for firing at a club here in an attempt to extort its owner on behalf of Bishnoi. He has over a dozen firing and extortion related cases registered against him, he added.

Boxer allegedly threatened a businessmen with dire consequences and was involved in extorting money in different districts, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Kumar Srivastava said.

A case was lodged against him in connection with the shooting at G-Club and for demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner in January. He had claimed responsibility through Facebook.

Following a tip-off that he was hiding in Nepal, two teams were engaged to work on the input. Following verification and input that he would enter India, the teams were sent to the border, the official said.

Boxer, who entered India from Birgunj in Nepal through Raxaul on Saturday, was arrested soon after he crossed the border, he said.

He has been brought to Jaipur and is being questioned.

