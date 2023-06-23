Leopard Attacks 5-Year-Old At Tirumala Footpath, Grabs Him By Neck; Boy Saved

In a shocking incident, a leopard attacked a five-year-old boy on the footpath of Tirumala and tried to take him away triggering panic among the locals and devotees nearby.

Locals shouted and pelted stones at the wild cat as he attacked the boy, after which it left the boy in an injured state. The boy was shifted to Sri Padmavathi Hrudayalaya in Tirupati, where the doctors said his condition was stable.

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Executive Officer(EO) Dharma Reddy rushed to the accident spot and later visited the injured boy at the hospital.

“I reached the spot immediately. There are some injuries on his neck. First aid was provided to him in the ambulance itself. Neurosurgeons at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) are attending to the victim. The boy is responding to the doctors”, the EO said.

According to the EO, the leopard attacked the boy when he was purchasing snacks at a shop along with his grandfather at the Seventh mile of the Tirumala footpath after Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

The leopard grabbed the boy by his neck and dragged him into a dense forest area. The grandfather of the boy chased the cheetah but he was unable to find the wild animal.

Tirumala Two Town sub-inspector Ramesh and as many as five guards who are at the spot shouted and pelted stones at the cheetah after which the cheetah left the boy and ran.

The vigilance guard who heard the cries informed the authorities through a wireless set and the boy was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The forest department began a search operation for the Cheetah and is trying to track it down. Meanwhile, the officials concerned have cautioned devotees to be careful while using the Tirumala footpath as it is prone to such attacks.