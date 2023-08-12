Leopard Kills Six-Year Old Girl in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala

A six-year old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, the police said on Saturday. The girl who hailed from the Nellore district of the state was on her way to Tirumala on foot for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The girl went missing on Friday night on the Alipiri walkway near the Narasimha Swamy temple while coming to Tirumala. Officials said that the victim identified as Lakshitha was found dead at the Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple in the early hours of Saturday.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the girl was found missing at around 7 pm following which her prents started searching for her. The filed a complaint with the police at Tirumala when they could not find her. An announcement was made on the public address system with the hope of finding the girl.

The police could not conduct a search operation on Friday night, however a search was carried out in the early hours of Saturday. Soon, blood stains were found on the ground by the police at the 7th mile on the footpath to Tirumala.

The girl’s body was found half-eaten. As soon as the police reached the spot, the girl’s body was taken to the Tirupathi government hospital for postmortem.

While speaking to ANI the victim, Lakshitha’s father, Dinesh said that while climbing the stairs in Tirumala his daughter who was a few steps ahead went to buy a packet of biscuits. He further said that due to a heavy crowd of devotees, they thought that she was ahead but after some time they could not find her.

Later she was found dead due to a leopard attack near the Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple, he added.

Earlier, this year a five-year old boy was attacked by a leopard in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. He suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. As per a report by The Hindu, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman said that the leopard was later caught by forest officials and was left deep inside the forest.