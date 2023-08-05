Can You Spot It? 'Leopard' Zooms Past Lonavala Tracks Amid Fog. Some Think It's Tiger | WATCH Video

A ‘tiger’ was seen zooming past the Railway Ghat section in Maharashtra’s picturesque Lonavala amid the fog, forcing a man — walking on the tracks — to run for his life. The big cat did not harm anyone, however, its sight scared the passerby, who turned around and decided to run back.

As the video went viral on social media, some netizens clarified that it’s not a tiger but a leopard. “I am not sure whether it is tiger or some other animal," a Twitter user wrote. “Its leopard. Leopard was spotted in Thull ghat also few years back," @MumbaikarMe21 replied.

Lonavala Tourism, who apparently posted the clip first, too clarified that the “leopard was spotted at 7 in the morning". “This was the second time the leopard was spotted in a months time," the user added.

The spotting of the big cat comes days after Maharashtra government decided to sterilise the leopards in the wake of its rise in population and instances of man-animal conflict. The government is likely to send a proposal on the same to the central government for approval.

Maharashtra has an estimated 1,690 of India’s leopard population of 12,852, a report in Hindustan Times quoted the ‘Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores in India-2018’ report.

According to the report released in 2018, Maharashtra has the third highest population of leopards, after Madhya Pradesh (3,421) and Karnataka (1,783). Forest officials believe that the number has significantly increased in the last few years.

The report stated that in a review meeting held by forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recently, the department was asked to prepare an action plan for leopard sterilisation. The department has also been directed to study the steps taken by other states, if any, to control the population.

With heavy rains lashing the state, Lonavala has become the top tourist destination. The weekend saw a significant influx of tourists. Popular spots like Lions Point, Tiger Point, and Bhushi Dam attracted large crowds.

The region has been experiencing foggy weather, making it the top tourist destination for both the domestic and international travellers, who are arriving in the town to enjoy the misty ambiance.

Many tourists were seen sitting in the overflowing water on the steps of Bhushi Dam, cherishing the rainy season during last weekend. Local reports stated that the entire area around Bhushi Dam was engulfed in fog, creating a picturesque sight. Enjoying the weather, tourists also relished local delicacies like hot bhaji, corn, vada pav and tea.