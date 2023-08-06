LeT Militant Killed in Jammu, Another on the Run: Exclusive Details of the Infiltration Bid

In an intelligence-led joint operation of the Army and Police, one Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed near Shivaji Chowki in Jammu, foiling the infiltration bid, according to top intelligence sources. His accomplice, who is on the run, has exhausted his magazine of AK-47 and is likely to be caught soon, they said.

The militant belonged to the group of Sajid Jatt, who is known for training hardcore militants.

Terror groups are upset over the abrogation of Article 370, which took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and successful G20 summit in the Valley. On the occasion of completion of four years since the abrogation (August 5), the terrorists were planning the attack, they added.

They wanted to disturb peace with major civilian killings, said sources. The area where they were caught is minority-dominated.

RECENT INFILTRATION BIDS

Two LeT terrorists were killed on July 19 as alert troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchal sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir region based on an intelligence input, said local sources.

Four AK rifles, six hand grenades and ammunition were recovered. “The group was trained by Jatt and can handle sophisticated weapons,” according to sources.

Sources said the LeT is desperately trying to carry out a major attack, including a hybrid one, in Kashmir.

AMID AMARNATH YATRA

After a daylong suspension, the Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Sunday, with a fresh batch of 1,626 pilgrims leaving the base camp here in the early hours to join the annual pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. However, they were stopped at the Chankerkote Yatri Niwas in Ramban district after a landslide blocked the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway — the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country — near Keela Morh, the officials said.

They said the 34th batch of 1,626 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 64 vehicles between 3.30 am and 3.45 am. While 1,092 of them are heading for the Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag district, the remaining 534 devotees are on their way to the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district, they said.

