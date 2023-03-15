CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 FluMumbai NewsLawThe Elephant WhisperersSmoking in Flight Case
Home » India » J&K: LeT Terror Associate Arrested With Live Ammunition From Baramulla
1-MIN READ

J&K: LeT Terror Associate Arrested With Live Ammunition From Baramulla

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 14:44 IST

Srinagar, India

The terrorist was nabbed when he tried to flee seeing the naka.

The terrorist was nabbed when he tried to flee seeing the naka.

The arrest comes a day after a terrorist was apprehended during an operation in the Sopore area of Baramulla district

A terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba along was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police along with 71 live rounds of ammunition on Wednesday. The terrorist, identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat, was nabbed when he tried to flee from a checkpoint in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Baramulla police mentioned that a joint team of 29 Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal noticed a person wearing ‘Pheran’ coming towards the checkpoint. They got alerted when the individual chased and apprehended when he tried to flee from the spot seeing the naka.

“While searching him, 71 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered and he was taken into custody. During questioning, he revealed his name and said he was a resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan and was working as a terror associate with banned Terrorist organization LeT outfit," the police said in a statement.

A case under Arms Act. & ULA (P) Act has been registered and an investigation has begun.

RELATED NEWS

This comes a day after a terrorist was apprehended during an operation in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, which police claimed was tasked to carry out targetted killings in the area by his handlers based in Pakistan.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. Pakistan terrorist arrest
first published:March 15, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 14:44 IST
Read More