LeT Terrorists Back to Using YSMS Tech in J&K, Planning '26/11-like Attack' around G20 Meet: Sources | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 15:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Intelligence agencies are worried about groups of Lashkar terrorists stationed in Poonch and Rajouri. (Representational image)

In a recent meeting of top security officials, the use of YSMS and the problems in tracing terrorists due to no digital footprint of Very High Frequency (VHF) encrypted messages without data or any telecom operator were discussed

Security agencies are worried about the use of high-end technology by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

According to them, these terrorists are equipped with YSMS technology, which was used earlier in deadly attacks of 2016 and 2019.

In a recent meeting of top security officials, the use of YSMS and the problems in tracing terrorists due to no digital footprint of Very High Frequency (VHF) encrypted messages without data or any telecom operator were discussed.

The officials spoke about how terrorists are using phones without SIM cards.

These phones are paired to radio sets through Bluetooth to send messages and location details for help to other devices in case of any emergency.

Intelligence agencies are worried about groups of Lashkar terrorists stationed in Poonch and Rajouri.

According to sources, there are 12 of them who are very highly trained.

They have been distributed into three groups with three guides for local support and recce, the sources added.

    They come through safe routes and attack security forces, said the sources. These terrorists have all been trained by Sajid Jatt of Lashkar, they added.

    Their aim is to stage an attack in Jammu and Kashmir during the G20 meeting to be held in a week and create a “26/11-like situation" so the fight can continue for a few days at a time when foreign guests are in J&K, said the sources.

