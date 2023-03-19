LG Manoj Sinha Lays Foundation Stone To Srinagar Mall, Hails PM Modi's Vision of Development

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Singh on Sunday laid foundation stone to the Mall of Srinagar, set to be one of the largest malls in the region.

It is being developed by Dubai’s Emaar Group at Sempora.

Sinha called this a “historic" occassion and congratulated people on this new vision of development.

Sinha said this represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development in the union territory.

“Mall of Srinagar will have transformative impact on UT & boost infrastructure, employment generation and ease of living, said the Lt Governor," Sinha said.

Sinha also said that this project will strength the bilateral ties between United Arab Emirates and India.

“The Mall of Srinagar & allied projects with Government of Dubai will fuel the economic growth of J&K and bring us closer to achieving the shared vision of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between India and UAE,” the Governor said.

What is the Srinagar mall?

The mega-mall is the first significant FDI investment in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate investments in marquee projects as per the MOU signed between the governments of the UAE and India.

Launched by Emaar and Magna Waves Buildtech, the mall is set to become operational by 2026.

In January 2022, during the Investor meet at Dubai, J&K Government entered into a bilateral agreement with various stakeholders and Government of UAE to deliver over a billion dollars worth of projects in the valley.

These projects include the development of industrial parks, a medical college, a specialty hospital, logistics centres, IT towers, and multipurpose towers, in addition to the Mall of Srinagar by Emaar.

