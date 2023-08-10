Light Rain in Parts of Delhi, More in Store For Next 2 Days

Several areas of Delhi received light rains, while a downpour lashed parts of Ghaziabad and Noida adjoining the national capital on Thursday.

According to the weather department, generally cloudy sky with light rains are expected in the national capital in the next two days.

While the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, in Delhi, the city recorded a low 27 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded at 133, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 66 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.