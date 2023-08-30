Like Swachh Bharat, BMC Should Launch ‘Clean Mumbai, Healthy Mumbai’ Campaign: Guardian Minister Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Guardian Minister of Mumbai suburban area, has written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, demanding that a ‘Clean Mumbai, Healthy Mumbai’ campaign involving citizens be started on the lines of Swachh Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in 2014 with a vision to make public places, hospital and railways stations clean. As part of this campaign, railway stations, roads, public toilets and hospitals have got facelift due to active participation of people.

Lodha is of the view that public participation can create wonders in such campaigns. “It is necessary to convince the public that epidemics spread due to dirty surroundings, which again affects the people. Hence to widen the scope of ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign, a city like Mumbai should start ‘Clean Mumbai, Healthy Mumbai’ campaign,” he wrote.

“Under this campaign, public toilets, bus stands, grounds, parks, market places within the city will be focused. Many residential societies don’t have the facility to segregate wet and dry waste, hence the BMC should have centralised machinery which will help residential societies,” he said.

Lodha has also asked the BMC to start this campaign from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He has also instructed the BMC chief to implement this scheme on a war footing and prepare for the launch.