Home » India » Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-717 Result For 01.05.2023 at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-717 Result For 01.05.2023 at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-717 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-717 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-717 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-717 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-717 lottery for Monday, May 1

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-717 today on Monday, May 1 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers here.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT CHART 2023 GUESSING NUMBERS

7021        7012       7201       7210

7102        7120       0721       0712

0271        0217       0172       0127

2701        2710       2071       2017

2170        2107       1702      1720

1072      1027        1270        1207

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-717 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-717 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-717 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-717 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-717 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

Tags:
  1. kerala lottery
  2. kerala lottery result
  3. kerala lottery result 2023
  4. kerala lottery result today
first published:May 01, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 10:00 IST