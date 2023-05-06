CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-600 Result For May 6!
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-600 Result For May 6!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:06 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-600 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-600 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-600 lucky draw for Saturday, May 6

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-600 today on Saturday, May 6 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY KARUNYA KR-600 RESULT CHART 2023 GUESSING NUMBER

2093       2039      2903         2930

2309       2390      0293         0239

0923       0932      0329         0392

9203       9230      9023         9032

9320       9302      3209         3290

3029       3092      3920         3902

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-600 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-600 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Karunya KR-600 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-600 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

