Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-49 Results for May 10 at 3 PM: Check Prizes, Other Details

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-49 today on Wednesday, May 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 GUESSING NUMBER

7268 7286 7628 7682

7826 7862 2768 2786

2678 2687 2876 2867

6728 6782 6278 6287

6872 6827 8726 8762

8276 8267 8672 8627

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-49 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-49 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

