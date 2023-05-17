CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-50 Results for May 17 at 3 PM: First Prize Rs 1 Crore
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-50 Results for May 17 at 3 PM: First Prize Rs 1 Crore

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 13:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-50 Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-50 will get Rs 1 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-50 lucky draw for Wednesday, May 17. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-50 today on Wednesday, May 17 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 GUESSING NUMBER

1563         1536        1653         1635

1356         1365        5163         5136

5613         5631        5316         5361

6153         6135        6513         6531

6315         6351        3156         3165

3516          3561       3615         3651

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-50 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-50 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-50 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

    VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

    • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
    • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
    • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
    • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
    • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
    • 9th Prize: Rs 500
    • 10th Prize: Rs 300

    first published:May 17, 2023, 13:00 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 13:00 IST