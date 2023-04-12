CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-45 Result For April 12; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-45 Result For April 12; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 11:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-45 Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-45 will get Rs 1 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-45 lottery for Wednesday, April 12. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-45 today on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBER

8291        8219       8921        8912

8129        8192       2891        2819

2981        2918       2189        2198

9821        9812       9281        9218

9182        9128       1829        1892

1289        1298      1982         1928

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-45 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-45 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-91 on 24, May 2023

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs  2 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs  2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

April 12, 2023, 11:20 IST
April 12, 2023, 11:20 IST