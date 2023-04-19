Kerala Lottery Sambad 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-46 Result For April 19; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-46 today on Wednesday, April 19 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBER

1934 1943 1394 1349

1493 1439 9134 9143

9314 9341 9413 9431

3194 3149 3914 3941

3419 3491 4193 4139

4913 4931 4319 4391

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-46 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-46 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

In order to view the Kerala lottery results online, you should perform the following steps:

1. Navigate to www.keralalotteries.com.

2. Select the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

3. Click on the ‘View’ button displayed on the resulting page.

4. To download the PDF file, click on the Download button situated at the top-right corner of the screen.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-46 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-46 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

To ensure the validity of your prize from the FF-46 lucky draw of Lottery Fifty Fifty, it is necessary to verify it by comparing your ticket number with the Kerala lottery results listed in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed a match, you will have 30 days to claim your reward by presenting your ticket and proof of identity at the Kerala lottery office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

