Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-595 Result For April 1; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-595 Result For April 1; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 11:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-595 Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-595 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-595 lottery for Saturday, April 1. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-595 today on Saturday, April 1 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBER

0981         0918       0891         0819

0198         0189       9081         9018

RELATED NEWS

9801         9810       9108         9180

8091         8019       8901         8910

8109         8190       1098         1089

1908         1980       1809         1890

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-595 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-595 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-595 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Karunya KR-595 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-595 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 91 in May 2023

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs  2 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs  2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:April 01, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 11:20 IST