KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-463 today on Thursday, March 30 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBER

2793 2739 2973 2937

2379 2397 7293 7239

7923 7932 7329 7392

9273 9237 9723 9732

9327 9372 3279 3297

3729 3792 3927 3972

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-463 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-463 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

If you wish to check whether you have won the Kerala lottery, you can follow the online procedure outlined below:

Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com. Click on the “Lottery Result" link. On the next page, select the “View" button. To get the desired results, download the PDF file by clicking on the “Download" button located at the top of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-463 LOTTERY RESULTS?

There are two ways to confirm if you have won the KN-463 Karunya Plus Lottery: you can either check the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com or look for public announcements in the Kerala Government Gazette.

To take part in the lottery, you can buy tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. There are three major lottery offices in the state -Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Before you can claim your prize, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of your winning ticket by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number appears on the list, you will need to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and identification proof within 30 days to claim your prize.

