CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election LiveDelhi London FlightLong WeekendJharkhand ClashMaharashtra Akola Temple
Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-714 Result For April 10; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-714 Result For April 10; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 11:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-714 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-714 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-714 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-714 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-714 lottery for Monday, April 10. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-714 today on Monday, April 10 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBER

002      003       010      021       041

074      095       096      116       147

RELATED NEWS

151      165       182      191       203

241      242       254      262       279

280      281       292      329       347

411      454       471      496       510

516      588       590      605       627

645      648       656      661       676

705      746       751      773       784

795      809       830      856       861

889      893       916      922       935

965       974      976      988       990

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Win-Win W-714 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-714 PRIZE DETAILS

  1. 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  2. 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  3. 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  4. 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  5. 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  6. 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  7. 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  8. 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  9. Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-714 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Win-Win W-714 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-714 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. How to check Kerala Lottery Results
  2. kerala lottery
  3. kerala lottery result
  4. kerala lottery result 2023
  5. kerala lottery result today
first published:April 10, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 11:42 IST