CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq Ahmed MurderCovid Cases TodayKhan MarketSame Sex MarriagesBathinda Firing
Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-715 Results For April 17; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-715 Results For April 17; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 13:45 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-715 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-715 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-715 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-715 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-715 lottery for Monday, April 17. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3:05 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-715 today on Monday, April 17 at 3:05 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

2186       2168       2816        2861

2618       2681       1286        1268

1826       1862       1628        1682

8216        8261      8126         8162

RELATED NEWS

8621        8612      6218        6281

6128        6182      6821        6812

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-715 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-715 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-715 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Win-Win W-715 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-715 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. kerala lottery
  2. kerala lottery result
  3. kerala lottery result 2023
  4. kerala lottery result today
first published:April 17, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 13:45 IST