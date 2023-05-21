Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK 600 Results for Sunday OUT: Check Winners List!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK 600 lucky draw for Sunday, May 21. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Akshaya AK 600 lucky draw below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-600 LOTTERY

The winning number for the 1st prize of RS 70 LAKH is AP 375239 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MADHUSOODHANAN PILLAI

Agency No.: Q 2395

The winning number for the 2nd prize of 5 LAKH is AY 295014 (MOOVAATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: BABY OUSEPH

Agency No.: E 5726

The winning numbers for the 3rd prize of 1 lakh are:

AN 935188 AO 330271

AP 773481 AR 617254

AS 888070 AT 680057

AU 876916 AV 466209

AW 352060 AX 388955

AY416787 AZ 708085

The winning numbers for the consolation prize of Rs 8,000 are:

AN 375239 AO 375239

AR 375239 AS 375239

AT 375239 AU 375239

AV 375239 AW 375239

AX 375239 AY 375239

AZ 375239

The winning numbers for the 4th prize of Rs 5,000 are:

0681 0950 1221 2987 3624 3693 4222 4772 5469 6023 6224 6709 6893 7086 8824 9047 9191 9355

The winning numbers for the 5th prize of RS 2,000 are:

0204 1295 1502 2625 5541 6135 9907

The winning numbers for the 6th prize of Rs 1,000 are:

0634 0733 0936 1228 1536 1839 2198 2781 4037 4151 4214 4734 5065 5068 5423 5446 6067 6255 7160 7918 8079 8175 8445 8970 9035 9687

The winning numbers for the 7th prize of Rs 500 are:

0015 0052 0294 0438 0599 0638 0644 0668 0718 0844 1020 1072 1291 1293 1737 2125 2210 2225 2448 2493 2494 2496 2566 2640 2642 2837 3162 3779 3963 4092 4095 4176 4729 5034 5054 5318 5346 5387 5526 5566 5599 5665 6378 6530 6531 6660 6802 6813 6979 7025 7377 7380 7425 8014 8015 8017 8170 8216 8228 8403 8470 8523 8605 8675 8747 9039 9157 9286 9674 9682 9690 9982

The winning numbers for the 8th prize of Rs 100 are:

0000 0096 0113 0123 0184 0196 0199 0241 0315 0353 0474 0494 0558 0562 0583 0628 0709 0855 0977 1037 1047 1067 1126 1137 1147 1160 1227 1260 1410 1469 1697 1742 1858 1870 1891 2204 2345 2391 2421 2815 2858 2971 3013 3068 3073 3076 3176 3374 3391 3403 3432 3464 3550 3671 3925 3933 3953 3974 4032 4193 4213 4308 4314 4393 4586 4878 4933 5200 5295 5542 5559 5560 5570 5719 5874 5947 6089 6099 6116 6120 6177 6269 6320 6330 6387 6467 6521 6966 6989 7026 7099 7136 7172 7255 7448 7454 7548 7710 7712 7740 7761 8028 8092 8129 8250 8361 8383 8430 8435 8676 8710 8755 8870 9206 9327 9362 9416 9438 9555 9712 9833 9979 9997

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-600 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5000

5th Prize: Rs 2000

6th Prize: Rs 1000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Visit the official Kerala Lotteries website at www.keralalottery.info.

STEP 2: Choose “Lottery Result" from the available options.

STEP 3: Click “View" on the following page.

STEP 4: Locate the download icon in the top-right corner.

STEP 5: Initiate the PDF download of the lottery results by clicking the download icon.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-600 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-600 Lottery, you have two options. Firstly, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info to find the results. Alternatively, you can refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. To buy lottery tickets, simply visit any Taluk lottery office in the state and purchase a ticket for Rs. 40.

top videos

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

You need to check your ticket number against the published results in the Kerala Government Gazette to receive the prize money for Akshaya Lottery No. AK-600. If your number matches the winning number, you must bring your ID proof and a ticket to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days.