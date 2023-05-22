Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-719 Results for Monday at 3 PM: First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win-Win W-719 lucky draw for Monday, May 22. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-719 lucky draw from 3 pm.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 GUESSING NUMBER
0317 0371 0137 0173
0731 0713 3017 3071
3107 3170 3701 3710
1037 1073 1307 1370
1703 1730 7031 7013
7301 7310 7103 7130
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY RESULT?
- Participants of Win-Win W-719 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
- Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
- Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
- Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Win-Win W-719 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023
TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket
TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG
DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023
VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE
- 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
- 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
- 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
- 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
- 8th Prize: Rs 1000
- 9th Prize: Rs 500
- 10th Prize: Rs 300