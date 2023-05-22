CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-719 Results for Monday at 3 PM: First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-719 Results for Monday at 3 PM: First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-719 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-720 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-719 Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-720 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-719 lucky draw for Monday, May 22. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win-Win W-719 lucky draw for Monday, May 22. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-719 lucky draw from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 GUESSING NUMBER

0317         0371         0137          0173

0731         0713         3017          3071

3107         3170          3701          3710

1037        1073          1307          1370

1703         1730          7031         7013

7301         7310         7103           7130

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Win-Win W-719 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
  4. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-719 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

    VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

    • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
    • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
    • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
    • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
    • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
    • 9th Prize: Rs 500
    • 10th Prize: Rs 300

    first published:May 22, 2023, 09:12 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 09:12 IST