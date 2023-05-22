Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-719 Results for Monday at 3 PM: First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Win-Win W-719 lucky draw for Monday, May 22. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-719 lucky draw from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 GUESSING NUMBER

0317 0371 0137 0173

0731 0713 3017 3071

3107 3170 3701 3710

1037 1073 1307 1370

1703 1730 7031 7013

7301 7310 7103 7130

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: WIN-WIN W-719 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-719 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-719 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-719 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE