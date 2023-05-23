CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-366 Winners List; First Prize Rs 75 lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-366 Winners List; First Prize Rs 75 lakh!

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:14 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-366 Result: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-366 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 23. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw for Tuesday, May 23 at 3 pm. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lucky draw here from 3 pm.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Results on May 24; First Prize Rs 12 Crore! Check Details

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 GUESSING NUMBER

6502         6520         6052           6025

6250         6205         5602           5620

5062         5026         5260           5206

0652         0625         0562           0526

0265         0256         2650           2605

2560         2506         2065           2056

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
  4. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-366 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

    VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

    • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
    • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
    • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
    • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
    • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
    • 9th Prize: Rs 500
    • 10th Prize: Rs 300

