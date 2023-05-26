CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023: Nirmal NR-330 Winners List for May 26
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 2023: Nirmal NR-330 Winners List for May 26

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 15:24 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-330 Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-330 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here’s full list of winning numbers for Nirmal NR-330 lucky draw for Friday, May 26

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Nirmal NR-330 lucky draw for Friday, May 26. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Nirmal NR-330 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-330 LOTTERY

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS NF 268290

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS NF 988248

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

  • NA 145883
  • NB 965458
  • NC 241104
  • ND 364649
  • NE 728852
  • NF 750225
  • NG 554716
  • NH 179375
  • NJ 707915
  • NK 865298
  • NL 339507
  • NM 585356

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

  • NA 268290
  • NB 268290
  • NC 268290
  • ND 268290
  • NE 268290
  • NG 268290
  • NH 268290
  • NJ 268290
  • NK 268290
  • NL 268290
  • NM 268290

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0029 0673 0875 0995 1627 1792 2418 3718 4247 5126 5161 5690 5975 6770 6869 7786 9296 9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: NIRMAL NR-330 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-330 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Nirmal NR-330 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
  4. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

    KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

    Winners of Nirmal NR-330 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

