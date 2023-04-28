CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackSame-sex MarriageChrisann PereiraBengal Ram Navami ClashesOperation Kaveri
Home » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-326 Result For 28.04.2023; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-326 Result For 28.04.2023; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 09:56 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-326 Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-326 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-326 Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-326 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-326 lottery for Friday, April 28. Check LIVE Updates of lucky draw here from 3 pm

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-326 today on Friday, April 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT CHART 2023 GUESSING NUMBERS

7021        7012     7201      7210

7102       7120      0721      0712

0271       0217      0172      0127

2701       2710      2071      2017

RELATED NEWS

2170       2107      1702      1720

1072      1027       1270      1207

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-326 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-326 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-326 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Nirmal NR-326 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-326 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. kerala lottery result
  2. kerala lottery result 2023
  3. kerala lottery result today
  4. kerala lottery
first published:April 28, 2023, 09:56 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 09:56 IST