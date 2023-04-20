LIVE Updates Solar Eclipse 2023: Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse Underway; Is It Visible in India? Know Here

Live now
LIVE Updates Solar Eclipse 2023: A rare hybrid solar eclipse (surya grahan) is taking place today, which is also the first solar eclipse of this year. The path of this solar eclipse that begins at around 7 am (ist), however, will not pass through India. The eclipse will be visible in some parts of South/East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. The totality of the eclipse will be visible in Western Australia’s Exmouth.
When Will the Solar Eclipse Begin
The eclipse will begin at 7:04 AM (IST) for the first location to see the phenomenon while the first location to see the Read More
Since viewers in India won’t be able to see the eclipse, it can be live-streamed from one of the links below. NASA will share telescope views of the eclipse from 8 am IST on April 20.
Time and Date has partnered with Perth Observatory to live-stream the eclipse. It begins at 7 am IST on April 20.
While the world is waiting for the first images of this year’s first solar eclipse with bated breath, in India, candidates are hesitant to file nominations for the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on this day as Amavasya is generally considered an inauspicious occasion in many cultures.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, however, has a different view. The Congress leader said that he was himself born on Amavasya, as were former chief ministers R Gundu Rao and Ramakrishna Hegde. He said that there is no problem in filing nominations on this day. READ MORE
The partial phase of the solar eclipse has begun and the moon is expected to cast its shadow over the Sun, darkening the skies over Australia’s Exmouth soon. The eclipse can be tracked through a live stream link. Time and Date has partnered with Perth Observatory to live-stream the eclipse.
Pregnant women are advised to remain indoors during a solar eclipse, as going outside may potentially impact both the mother and the unborn child. It is also not advisable for pregnant women to watch the solar eclipse, directly or indirectly. It can hurt their eyes and affect their health. Pregnant women should avoid sleeping during the event of a solar eclipse.
It is recommended to avoid consuming any food during an eclipse, as it is believed that the negative effects of the event can contaminate it. READ MORE
Watching the sun directly during a solar eclipse can cause damage to the eye, therefore the use of proper eye protection, such as solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer is advisable. According to NASA, regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, cannot be used in place of solar viewing glasses. Safe solar viewers must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.
Also, it is not advisable to look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope or binoculars, while wearing eclipse glasses. It can cause serious eye injury.
As per NASA, in case you don’t have eclipse glasses, a homemade pinhole projector can be used instead. It can be made by punching a hole in an index card, which will project the image of the sun onto a nearby surface. However, it is not advisable to look at the sun directly through the pinhole.
The eclipse path will cross from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. It will last a little more than a minute for those watching the eclipse.
The solar eclipse on April 20 will be visible in China, the United States of America, Malaysia, Fiji, Cambodia, Japan, Samoa, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brunei, Solomon Islands, the South Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean and Taiwan.
According to a Space report, people in western Australia will be able to witness a total solar eclipse for up to one minute, in Timor-Leste for 1 minute and 14 seconds and in Indonesia for 1 minute and 9 seconds.
A partial solar eclipse, however, will be visible in Southeast Asia, the East Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand.
Several other upcoming solar eclipses, including an annular eclipse in mid-October and a total eclipse in April 2024 will be easier to watch.
The eclipse on April 20 will begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm, lasting more than five hours. The eclipse will not be visible in India. While people in India won’t be able to see the eclipse, it can be seen through live broadcasts of the event from Western Australia.
NASA solar expert Michael Kirk said celestial events like these happen about once every decade. The last solar eclipse was observed in 2013 and the next one isn’t until 2031. The eclipse occurs when Earth is in the “sweet spot” so the moon and the sun are almost the exact sizes in the sky, a PTI report mentioned.
The solar eclipse will begin at 07:04:26 am. The full eclipse will start at 08:07:08 am and will reach the maximum eclipse at 09:46:53 am. The full eclipse will start fading at 11:26:43 am and end at 12:19:22 pm on April 20. The event will last for about five hours.
The eclipse path will cross from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. It will last a little more than a minute for those watching the total eclipse.
A hybrid eclipse is a rare form of an eclipse that creates an annular or a total solar eclipse, depending on your location with respect to the moon. In other words, a hybrid eclipse starts as one type of eclipse and transitions to another, according to NASA. The phenomenon happens because the surface of the earth is curved so sometimes an eclipse can shift annular to total depending upon the movement of the moon’s shadow, a NASA report mentioned. A hybrid eclipse takes place only a few times per century.
An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon partially blocks the Sun, giving the Sun the appearance of a bright disc. During the event, the moon passes between Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on Earth.
The year 2023 will witness a total of four eclipses, two of which will be solar eclipses. Solar eclipse refers to the phenomenon of the Sun getting blocked by the Moon. A hybrid solar eclipse will take place On April 20, 2023, making it the first eclipse of the year. It is known as the Ningaloo solar eclipse. ‘Ningaloo’ is an Aboriginal word, meaning a ‘promontory’, a headland of elevated land.
The solar eclipse on April 20, which begins at around 7 am (ist), will last for about five hours. While some parts of the world will witness a total solar eclipse, others will see a partial eclipse. The path of this solar eclipse will not pass through India. The eclipse will be visible in some parts of South/East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.
The maximum eclipse will be at 9:46 AM, while 11:26 AM and 12:29 pm are the timings for the last location to see the full and partial eclipse end.
What is a Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipses take place when the sun, the moon, and earth fully or partially align, casting a shadow on Earth and obscuring the view of the sun.
It is always unsafe to look directly at the Sun for most of the eclipse without specialised eye protection.
What is a Hybrid Solar Eclipse
A Hybrid solar eclipse is when it is neither a partial solar eclipse nor a total solar eclipse and is a mix of the two instead.
Will This Solar Eclipse Be Visible From India
The solar eclipse on today will not be visible in India. While the total solar eclipse will be visible in Exmouth in Western Australia, the partial eclipse will be visible in these cities:
-Amsterdam Island, French Southern Territories
-Port-aux-Francais, French Southern Territories, France
-Perth, Western Australia, Australia
-Jakarta, Jakarta Special Capital Region, Indonesia
-Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia
-Dili, Timor-Leste
-Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
-General Santos, Philippines
-Manokwari, West Papua, Indonesia
-Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
-Ngerulmud, Palau
-Honiara, Solomon Islands
-Hagåtña, Guam
-Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands
-Baker Island, US Minor Outlying Islands
-Palikir, Pohnpei, Micronesia
-Funafuti, Tuvalu
-Yaren, Nauru
-Tarawa, Kiribati
-Majuro, Marshall Islands
How to Watch Solar Eclipse
Even if the solar eclipse is not visible in our country or we cannot see the solar eclipse with naked eye, we can watch livestream on YouTube and some websites.
The livestream can be seen on the official YouTube page of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) TimeAndDate.com, and Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory.
