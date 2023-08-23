Locals And Foreigners Pray for Chandrayaan-3's Success during Special Event at Varanasi's Ganga Aarti

Special prayers were offered during the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat on Tuesday evening for the Chandrayaan-3 that is scheduled to land on the moon around 6.04 pm on Wednesday. Prayers were also offered in other parts of Uttar Pradesh for the success of India’s moon mission.

The state administration has directed all government schools to remain open between 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm on Wednesday, while it has made arrangements for the livestreaming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

Dashashwamedh Ghat, the venue of the world-famous Ganga Aarti, reverberated with chants on Tuesday as people came together and offered special prayers for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3. Locals and foreign tourists all took part in the special prayer ceremony organised by the Ganga Sewa Nidhi (GSN)—which carries out the aarti—and prayed for the success of the moon mission.

“It’s altogether a different scene, seeing everyone, including foreign tourists, praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3. It was a thrilling experience as we hadn’t witnessed such a brilliant Ganga Aarti session in our life,” said Sanjay Chaturvedi, a local resident, who attended the ceremony along with friends and relatives.

Several foreign tourists too were spotted offering prayers during the Ganga Arti. “We are here in Varanasi on a spiritual tour. We especially came to attend this prayer session when we came to know that special prayers were offered for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Indeed it’s a proud moment for India and I am happy to be a part of the special prayer session being organised for India’s success,” a tourist from Germany said while taking part in the event.

Sushant Mishra, president, Ganga Sewa Nidhi (GSN), said, “Indeed it’s going to be a historic moment for our nation. And hence we thought of organising a special prayer session during Ganga Aarti where we not only prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 but also for the scientists and others involved in the entire mission.”

India’s Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history on Wednesday by attempting to soft-land the Vikram Lander with the Pragyaan rover near the moon’s south pole. The spacecraft is now just hours away from its final destination.

ISRO chairman S Somanath has expressed confidence of a successful soft landing. He said that the belief stems from all the preparations ahead of the launch and the hitch-free progress made by the integrated module and the landing module in their journey to the moon.