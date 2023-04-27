Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's PAs Thrashed, Robbed of Cell Phones in Kota

Police here on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly thrashing and robbing two personal assistants of Lok Sabha MP Om Birla, a senior officer said.

The two PAs of Kota-Bundi MP were also robbed of their mobile phones by the assailants in the incident that took place late Wednesday night near Birla’s camp office in Shakti Nagar area in Kota, police said.

Around 12.30 am, Jeevandhar Jain, 43, and Raghavendra Singh were talking standing near their car barely a few metres from the office, when around 5-6 men drove their bikes into them and threw them on ground, Kishore Pura Police Station Circle Inspector Harlal Meena said.

The group then thrashed the two PAs and robbed them of their mobile phones, he said. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Kota Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary and Kota Range IG Prashan Kumar Khamesra went to the spot to investigate the incident and ordered the formation of teams to nab the assailants.

They were identified on the basis of CCTV footage and five of them were arrested from separate locations Thursday morning, Kota Additional SP, Abhay Command and Control, Chandrasheel Thakur, said.

Police recovered the robbed phones from them and also seized the two bikes used in the crime.

