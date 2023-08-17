Lokayukta Raids Underway at 48 Locations Across Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday was simultaneously raiding 48 locations across the state, targeting the residences and offices of government officers.

The raids have been underway since early morning in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Davanagere and other locations.

Sources in Lokayukta said that more than 200 sleuths were involved in the raids. In the state capital Bengaluru, the Lokayukta is carrying out raids at 10 locations in connection with four FIRs lodged against officers.

The officers were conducting raids at the residence of Additional SP of Kodagu, Nanjunde Gowda in Madikeri city. The raids were also conducted on the residence of his father-in-law in Makanahalli village near Periyapatna town and on houses of his relatives in Mysuru city. Sources stated that the Lokayukta officers have seized cash and documents at his residence in Madikeri.

Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu-led team began the raid at 4 a.m. The raid was also conducted on the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Belagavi City Corporation Santhosh Anishettar.

The residence of Santhosh is located in Michigan Layout in Dharwad and the officers were looking for crucial documents. He worked at the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation earlier.

The raids were also underway at the office and residence of Manjunath Bannikoppa, the Manager of Nirmithi Centre in Koppal,. The officer has allegedly invested in a lodge in Huligi town and the raids were conducted there as well.

The residence of Harangi dam superintendent in Planning Section K.K. Raghupathy located in Vijayanagar fourth Stage in Mysuru was also raided.

More details are yet to emerge on the raids.