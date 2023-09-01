CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kushi First ReviewINDIA Alliance MeetJawanNeeraj ChopraIndia vs Pakistan
Home » India » Looking for Repeat Order for Another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Preparing Case for It: Navy Chief
1-MIN READ

Looking for Repeat Order for Another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Preparing Case for It: Navy Chief

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 18:20 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of INS Vikrant. (Photo: Indian Navy)

File photo of INS Vikrant. (Photo: Indian Navy)

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the advanced stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' here, he said with the indigenously built INS Vikrant, Cochin Shipyard has acquired expertise in manufacturing an IAC

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said the Navy is looking at a repeat order for an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) after inducting INS Vikrant and preparing a case for it.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the advanced stealth frigate ‘Mahendragiri’ here, he said with the indigenously built INS Vikrant, Cochin Shipyard has acquired expertise in manufacturing an IAC.

“We are working for a third aircraft carrier which will be a repeat of the INS Vikrant. There is a lot of expertise that has been generated in terms of building an aircraft carrier. We are looking at having an IAC, a follow-on I would say, a repeat order being made. We are preparing a case for it," Admiral Kumar said.

India currently has two aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The first IAC was commissioned by the Indian Navy in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. ins vikrant
  2. indian navy
first published:September 01, 2023, 18:20 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 18:20 IST