'Looking Forward...': PM Modi Accepts US Leaders’ Invite, to Address Joint Session of Congress on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday confirmed that he will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country.

The PM accepted the invite by Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and said he is looking forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress.

PM Modi said India is proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity.

Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress. We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US,… https://t.co/yeg6XaGUH2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2023

This will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress. He is the first Indian PM to do so twice. Globally, as a Head of State/Government, PM Modi is second only to Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel, who has done it thrice.

“On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22," top congressional leaders said in a statement.

It is my honor to invite @PMOIndia@narendramodi to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22nd.This will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and speak to the global challenges our countries both face. pic.twitter.com/gu68UjJltG — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 2, 2023

The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State visit to the US, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.