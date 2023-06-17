Lord Hanuman’s Birthplace Anjaneri Hills in Nashik to Get 6-km Ropeway, Journey to Top to be Over in Minutes

The Centre has started the process to build an ambitious 6-km ropeway project worth Rs 377 crore to the Anjaneri hills in Nashik, considered the birthplace of Hindu god Lord Hanuman. It will be built over the next two years from the Brahmagiri trekking point to Anjaneri hills, which is a steep road at present and takes nearly two to three hours to cover on foot.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the central government’s key ‘Parvaratmala’ scheme, invited bids for the project on Friday, the document for which was accessed by News18.

Anjaneri hills is said to be the birthplace of Hanuman, and has a cave as well as an Anjani Mata temple, which are visited by pilgrims and trekkers. One has to climb three mountains to reach the temple, which is located at a height of over 4,200 feet. Once the ropeway, measuring 5.7 km in length, comes up across the three mountains, the journey to the top will be reduced to a few minutes.

More such projects

News18 had earlier reported that the Centre is planning 18 ropeway projects totalling 90 km, by 2024. This includes a 1-km ropeway to Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple, one across the Krishna river to the Srisailam Jyotirlingas temple in Kurnool, another one to the Leh Palace and one to Gwalior fort.

Work on a 2-km ropeway to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain has already started. Last year, the Centre also asked for tenders to develop a ropeway in Varanasi, besides one to Kedarnath temple and another to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand.

A 12-km ropeway project is being planned in Tamil Nadu from Palani to Kodaikanal, a popular hill station; another 7-km ropeway to the Kodachadri hills in Karnataka’s Udupi district, and an over 3-km one to the Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Another ropeway will be built to the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh across the Krishna river from Eegalapenta in Telangana.