'Lot of People Don't Realise How Important India is...' US Congress Members Hail PM Modi's Visit | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the United States promises to be a power-packed and high-profile event where he will participate in at least a dozen important events, meet top American CEOs as well as some distinguished members of the US Congress.

News18 had earlier reported that PM Modi will reach New York on June 21 where he will lead an ‘International Yoga Day’ function at the UN Secretariat. He will later proceed that day to Washington where a private dinner with the Bidens is likely.

The high point of the prime minister’s trip will be his address to the US Congress for the second time after one in 2016. With this visit, PM Modi will become the first Indian prime minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

The excitement for PM Modi’s speech can be felt not just in India but also America as several US Congress members welcomed the development and India’s growth as a partner.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Richard McCormick, Congressman from Georgia, said many people did not realise India’s importance.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise how important India is. I think that’s why it’s important for PM Modi to be here and have these consequential conversations. Anybody who’s not thinking about the importance of India doesn’t realise the strength of numbers, the amount of industrial base, the amount to produce things that China produces simultaneously, but from a much more friendly venue. Somebody who’s following the WTO rules rather than breaking them. That’s the kind of partner we need,” he said.

#WATCH | US: I think a lot of people don't realize how important India is. I think that's why it's important for PM Modi to be here & have these consequential conversations. Anybody who's not thinking about the importance of India doesn't realize the strength of numbers, the… pic.twitter.com/7iAyM19Yi8— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Rep Buddy Carter also took to Twitter to highlight the importance of US-India ties. “[The relations] are extremely important to both countries and we are looking forward to hearing PM Modi at the joint session of Congress. We serve at the will of the people and certainly, PM Modi has served the people well. We all strive to have democracy in the world, we all need good trade relations. So we look forward with great anticipation to listening to PM Modi and look forward to building our relationship between US and India.”

I’m excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi to our nation’s Capitol next week. The US - India relationship is one of the most important in the world. pic.twitter.com/xnagPAGkyQ— Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) June 13, 2023

Sheila Jackson Lee, US Congresswoman, said there were expectations around the prime minister’s visit, given the relationship between the world’s largest and the oldest democracies.

“Nations always have diplomatic concerns that they must address but the good news is we have a pathway to India and India has a pathway to the United States. We know how to discuss our issues. The Congress will look forward to the state address that he (PM Modi) will make in the US Congress. That will be both houses of Congress. That’s a very important position to be in. We will be attentive and we will look forward to all of the solutions that we can make together,” she said.

#WATCH | The Congress will look forward to the state address that he (PM Modi) will make in the US Congress. That will be both houses of Congress. That's a very important position to be in. We will be attentive & we will look forward to all of the solutions that we can make… pic.twitter.com/Y9b8DOyD84— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

A luncheon meeting with the US State department and a key diaspora event is also on the cards during the PM’s visit. The PM would hence be making various speeches during his US visit, covering various aspects and highlighting the “India success story” and how the country has grown in terms of economy, digital payment infrastructure and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Talks on defence and tech and certain key agreements are expected during the bilateral meetings.