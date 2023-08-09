Love Chicken? Try This Telangana-style Cashew Coconut Curry And Thank Us Later

Indian curries are one of the most popular dishes globally. They are made in various variations in every part of India. If you are planning for a weekend brunch party a savoury dish can turn you into a perfect host. Nothing beats Indian cuisine which is not only fulfilling but will also make your guest ask for a second serving.

Have you ever tried Telangana-style cashew coconut curry in chicken? This is your chance to try it and impress your guests.

Ingredients you need:

500 gm chicken

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Mustard oil

5 peppercorns

5 cloves

8-9 curry leaves

Vegetable oil

Garam masala as required

2 cinnamon stick

5 green cardamom

Salt as required

1 Chopped Onion

¾ roasted cashews

Red chilli powder

Chopped green chillies

2 Tomato

1 tablespoon ginger paste

Grated coconut

1 ½ teaspoon Cumin seeds

2 ½ tablespoons Poppy seeds

2 tablespoons Coriander seeds

How to make it:

Step 1: Make sure you clean the chicken thoroughly before marinating it. Chop the onions, tomato and added chilli powder, grated coconut in a bowl. Then add cashews, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and poppy seeds into a grinder to make it a thick paste.

Step 2: Take a bowl, add the chicken pieces along with the paste and make sure to leave the paste a little bit for later use. Add turmeric powder and mustard oil and mix everything well so that the chicken is evenly coated. Let it rest for 30 minutes or overnight.

Step 3: Take a pan, pour vegetable oil and heat it on medium flame. Add the chopped onions, curry leaves and salt as per your state and fry them. Then add the remaining paste you made along with green chillies, cinnamon sticks and cloves and keep stirring it. Add half a cup of water to it and let it cook.

Step 4: Add the marinated chicken to the pan and let it cook. Also, cover the pan with the lid. Remember to keep stirring it in between so that the masalas don’t stick at the bottom of the pan.

Step 5: Add garam masala power on the top and sprinkle coriander leaves over it and garnish it with the roasted cashew. And your Telangana-style chicken is ready.