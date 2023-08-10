Love Chicken? You Must Try This Spicy Natu Kodi Chicken Curry From Andhra

Natu Kodi Kura is a delectable and spicy Andhra chicken curry. It is a fusion of Guntur chilli spices and a hint of coconut. This village-style recipe is cooked over a low flame in a clay pot over a wood fire. All the ingredients are poured together and cooked slowly to bring a delicious, smoky flavour. Natu Kodi perfectly pairs with minapa garelu, also known as medu vada.

Natu Kodi is simmered in a gravy made from a medley of spices. When we come across fat in broiler chicken at poultry shops, it evokes varied responses. Some prefer it, while others do not. However, the fat in Natu Kodi holds special appeal as it adds a delightful flavour to the curry. Notably, Natu Kodi curry can be made without any cooking oil.

To begin, gather all the essential ingredients for making the chilli, onion and chicken dish. Mix the chicken with ginger, turmeric, chilli and garam masala, then let it rest. Now, light the stove and position the cooking vessel over the heat. Once the vessel is adequately warmed, add the Natu Kodi fat. Keep the stove flame on the lower side. The mild heat will gradually melt the fat in the vessel.

Heat the oil and add onions and green chillies, sautéing them thoroughly. Next, add the Natu Kodi meat into the cooking vessel and gently stir it twice. Keep the flame on low setting and ensure that the meat is cooked thoroughly.

To recreate the recipe in Pulusu style, people should add an amount of freshwater into the cooking process midway. On the contrary, to make chicken curry to be juicy, only a small amount of water should be added. Cook it well for 45 minutes to 90 minutes. After that add the last spice coriander. In this way, you can make a delicious Natu Kodi curry without using cooking oil.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp coriander seeds

2 Tbsp poppy seeds

1/2 Tbsp coconut, finely grated

2 tsp guntur chilli powder

2 tsp turmeric powder

6-7 cloves of garlic

6-7 ginger, slices

1 tsp salt

Water, a little bit

7-8 pieces of country-style chicken

Groundnut Oil

1 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Few curry leaves

4 green chillies

1 onion, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups of water

1 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Coriander, to garnish