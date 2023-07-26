Love Has No Age: 76-year-old Odisha Man Marries 47-year-old Woman, Says 'We Are Happy'

A 76-year-old man reportedly married a 47-year-old woman in Adapada village under the Sanakhemundi block of the Ganjam district in Odisha. The couple got married at the Bhanjanagar court on July 19, 2023.

Rama Chandra Sahu, 76, of Adapada village and 47-year-old Sulekha Sahu of Kulad village decided to take the leap after seeing each other for a few years. According to reports, Ramachandra’s first wife passed away many years ago.

Ramachandra first met Surekha seven years ago during a feast in the Kulad village. The duo began talking over the phone and slowly their friendship turned into love over time. Finally, Ramachandra proposed to Surekha for marriage and she said yes to his proposal.

“I am 76 years old. My wife passed away many years ago. We both met at a feast in the Kulad village. I had decided to propose to her someday in our first meeting itself. Finally, I did and she accepted my proposal. We are happy together," Ramachandra said.

“We met each other at a feast. Though my family members did agree to his proposal initially, they came around eventually and we got married in the Bhanjanagar Court," Sulekha Sahu said.

The locals also expressed happiness over the fact that a 76-year-old man found happiness in his life, again.

Social Activist Harekrushna Mallick said, “Amidst instances of domestic violence and turbulence in the relationship between a husband and wife, Rama Chandra and Sulekha have set an example for us all."