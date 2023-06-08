Lucknow Court Shootout: Bullet Stuck Near Chest of Injured Toddler to be Taken Out After Observation

An 18-month-old, who had suffered a gunshot wound on her back during shootout in Lucknow courtroom, is yet to be operated upon. The toddler is presently being monitored at the the pediatric ICU at King George’s Medical University. The girl got injured when dreaded gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was attacked inside the courtroom.

According to the doctors, the bullet was still lodged inside the body of the girl.

“We have not yet planned to take out the bullet. It pierced through the skin and it is located on the side of the chest. The bullet entered the body from behind," Dr Yadvendra Dhir, faculty with the trauma surgery department, told news agency IANs.

“We are keeping a close watch on her condition. At present, her condition is stable but she is under continuous observation."

Dhir said that the decision to take out the bullet depends upon her condition to face anaesthesia and keeping in view early damage, if any, to the vital organs.

“We are not in a hurry. We will observe her condition first and then take any decision," he said.

Immediately following the incident on Wednesday, the girl was promptly brought to this location. Her father, Saurabh Kumar, and other attendants are regularly informed about her condition. The monitoring team consists of doctors from various departments, including pediatrics.

In the meantime, ADG Piyush Mordia stated that the condition of all the injured individuals remains stable.

“The condition of both the cops, who were injured and the girl child is now stable," said Mordia.