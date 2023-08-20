A young man, claiming to be the son of a judge, created a fuss after his SUV got towed by the traffic police from a no-parking zone in Uttar Pradesh’s Hazratganj on Saturday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the SUV, a Sedan, had an inscription of “district judge" and was registered in the district of Ghaziabad.

In a video posted on the microblogging site X, the man — wearing a white mask — can be seen hurling verbal attacks on the policemen.

In Lucknow, the son of a judge threatened traffic police for towing away his car from a no-parking zone. Thankfully, police didn’t succumb to pressure. Hope CJI is watching this “entitlement of the unelected" anonymously on Twitter and takes cognizance.pic.twitter.com/Y5BxhpovGh— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 20, 2023

In the clip, the man who was with his mother is heard threatening to get the cops imprisoned.

The man said, “Thaane mei chaar jhaapad khayega tab khulvayega?" (Will you release my car after getting four slaps at the station?

The policemen can be heard saying that they can’t release his car, but the man continues to yell and ask whether they will release his car.

As the policemen asked him to speak with the joint commissioner of police, he instantly refused by saying that he can’t talk as he has to leave urgently.

Reportedly, the chaos went on for about 30 minutes until senior police officials intervened and told the man to pay a fine of Rs 1,100 for the wrong parking.

The Lucknow Police is running a campaign wherein it has declared a total of 11 spots of the city as a ‘no-parking zone’. If anyone violates these rules, their vehicle is towed and released only after issuance of challan.