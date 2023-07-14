Lucknow Woman Engages in Scuffle, Assaults Traffic Cop Over Challan 'Harassment'

A woman allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer in Lucknow’s Aminabad area following an argument over challan, reports said on Friday.

The incident occurred when a police official instructed three riders on a scooter to stop. A video depicted the woman in tears, claiming that the police official had asked her to halt after she had been issued a challan for riding without a helmet.

According to an India Today report, one of the women engaged in a physical altercation and assaulted the police official, resulting in a scuffle.

The woman accused the traffic cop of physically attacking her brother. The woman was eventually permitted to return home after her family members arrived at the scene.

The incident took place days after a group of men thrashed a traffic constable for asking them to move a parked SUV that was blocking traffic on a busy crossing in Gomtinagar.

Mukesh Bharti, who was stationed at a crossing under the supervision of a traffic sub-inspector (TSI), encountered the situation where an SUV blocked the road at Hahnemann Crossing. When asked to clear the road, the SUV driver became aggressive and verbally abused the officer.

The traffic sub-inspector (TSI) issued a challan, which further angered the SUV driver, Bharti said in his FIR. Two men and a woman on a motorcycle arrived at the spot carrying a stick and attempted to assault him. The officer said he managed to capture their actions on his phone.

The group later grew to ten men, causing a ruckus by shouting and abusing Bharti and his superiors.

While the incident was reported to the local police, the miscreants had already fled by the time the investigation team arrived. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC.