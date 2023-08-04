Ludhiana, Chandigarh Top in Redevpt Funds for North Rly Zone | PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of 508 Stations on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on Sunday, with at least 71 of these from the Northern Zone. Among the 71 stations, the highest amount is being spent on Ludhiana, followed by Chandigarh.

The total cost of redevelopment of 71 stations in the zone is expected to be around Rs 4,195 crore. Of this, almost half (Rs 1,954.3 crore) the amount is being spent on five stations, the documents seen by News18 show. These are Ludhiana Junction (Rs 460 crore), Chandigarh (Rs 436.3 crore), Delhi Cantt (Rs 371 crore), Kashi (Rs 350 crore) and Ghaziabad (Rs 337 crore).

Speaking to the media on Friday, General Manager of Northern Railways Shobhan Choudhury said that of the 144 stations in the zone, 71 will be redeveloped.

“Tendering of these stations is completed and the work will start soon. In the next eight to nine months, the work on the stations will be completed,” he said.

These 71 stations are spread across eight states and Union territories, with the highest 28 from Uttar Pradesh. Punjab (21 stations) is next in line, followed by Haryana (10 stations).

DELHI DIVISION GETS MOST FUNDS

Of the five divisions under the zone, Delhi has received the most funds – Rs 1,258.8 crore. At least 14 of the 34 stations under the Delhi division will be redeveloped as per the plan.

Delhi Cantt (Rs 371 crore), Ghaziabad (Rs 337 crore) and Faridabad (Rs 262 crore) are the three stations that have received the highest funds in the Delhi division.

Next in line is Firozpur, which houses Ludhiana. The division has got Rs 1,052.3 crore for redevelopment, of which Rs 460 crore is for Ludhiana station alone. Jammu Tavi is another station from the division which will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 259 crore.

At least 16 of the 19 stations in the Ambala division will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 823.5 crore. More than half of this amount, Rs 436.3 crore, will go to Chandigarh station alone.

A total of 15 of the 44 stations from the Lucknow division will be redeveloped. Almost half of the Rs 773.6 crore has been kept for Kashi station alone. The station from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

Moradabad division will get a facelift with the redevelopment of 12 of the 23 stations at a cost of Rs 286.6 crore.​